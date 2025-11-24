San Antonio International Airport prepares for busy Thanksgiving travel

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport is preparing for a busy Thanksgiving holiday travel season, as officials expect a significant increase in travelers.

Wait times at the airport on Monday were low, offering some relief to travelers. Several passengers recommended arriving at the airport early for a smooth travel day.

“Get there early, just to play it safe for sure,” said Rafaela Solis and Emma McDonald.

“I like to have like two hours until boarding so I can chill, have some food and just relax,” Becky Miller said.

Airport officials are preparing for a significant increase in travelers over the holiday.

“It’s the busiest time of the year,” said Jesus Saenz, the director of San Antonio International Airport. “As we get ready for Tuesday, Wednesday, we know that everyone is going to be here on those two days, so (we are) getting really prepared for those efforts.”

Saenz expects 300,000 to 400,000 people to travel through the airport in the next 10 days, nearly a 10-15% increase over usual traffic.

“On the Sunday at the end of this week, we will have a lot of people coming back, so we will have a pretty heavy presence,” Saenz said.

Following the recent government shutdown, Saenz said the airport is back to normal operations.

“We had the 40 days of government shutdown that certainly impacted a lot of movements and operations; we are back to normalcy and back to normal operations,” Saenz said.

Most airlines offer early check-in options via phone apps or kiosks at the airport to help travelers check in luggage stress-free.

“Try to arrive as early as possible ... watch the weather,” Saenz said. “No need to be rushing to the airport during these times.”

Read also: