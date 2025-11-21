Know these TxDOT traffic tips before heading out for Thanksgiving

(David Zalubowski, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Planning to travel this Thanksgiving? It is important to know some best practices before you go.

KSAT hit the roads on Friday morning, before holiday travel kicks off, to give you what you need to know before you go.

Here are some travel tips for Thanksgiving:

Heavy traffic times

The most traffic before the holiday is expected to be on Wednesday before Thanksgiving, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Here are some times to keep in mind:

Travelers headed to El Paso or Houston along I-10 - this travel route will be busiest from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Travelers headed to Austin or Fort Worth along I-35 - this travel route will be busiest from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Most traffic after the holiday will be on the Sunday after Thanksgiving

Travelers headed back from El Paso or Houston along I-10 - this travel route will be busiest from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Travelers headed back from Austin or Fort Worth along I-35 - this travel route will be busiest from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Toll roads

It’s always easiest to avoid the tolls altogether to save on spending, but it may be best in Austin because there is a football game on Saturday, Nov. 22, and on Black Friday.

Traffic is usually busiest two hours before and after the game, TxDOT said.

Here are some prices to keep in mind:

From Seguin to North Austin, State Highway 130 toll - less than $20

From South Austin to North Austin, State Highway 45 - less than $2

Full Grand Park Way around Houston, State Highway 99 - over $25

Navigation apps

Navigation apps can be great tools to help get you where you need to go, and new technology can help you measure traffic trends as well.

For example, Google Maps can estimate what time you’ll arrive at your destination based on the time you plan to leave. It does this based on traffic trends.

TxDOT has a statewide traffic map that gives you a real-time view of any backups you may encounter. You can even take a look at what to expect by checking the camera icons.

It’s always best to have a co-pilot to help you navigate around crashes and keep you on the safest, fastest route.

If all else fails, try leaving early in the morning or in the evening, after prime traffic hours.

In some good news for the over 5 million Texans hitting the road next week, gas prices are expected to hit their lowest prices since the pandemic.

