KSAT invites runners to share their wellness journeys on KSAT Connect ahead of the San Antonio Marathon

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT invites runners, joggers and walkers to share their health and fitness experiences on KSAT Connect in anticipation of the San Antonio Marathon weekend.

Ahead of the inaugural SATX Marathon on Dec. 7, KSAT is collecting photos, short videos and personal stories about why participants are running, who they’re running for and what the race means to them.

KSAT Connect users can upload images or videos and add a brief description explaining their motivation — whether it’s a first race, a personal milestone, a charity effort or a tribute to a loved one.

KSAT may select submissions to feature on air and online.

How to participate:

Open the KSAT News app, KSAT Weather app, or visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the KSAT News app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT News app, click KSAT Connect in the navigation bar at the bottom of your screen. If you’re in the KSAT Weather Authority app, open the navigation bar at the top left of your screen and click KSAT Connect.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select “Outdoors” as the channel and “Activities” as the category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

Click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

KSAT encourages entrants to respect privacy and only post media they own or have permission to share.

The community’s submissions will help capture the spirit of the city and highlight the personal reasons people take to the pavement each year.

Share your training, your triumphs and the reasons you run — KSAT wants to tell your story.

