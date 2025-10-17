Scenic, historic routes await runners in upcoming San Antonio Marathon

SAN ANTONIO – The inaugural San Antonio Marathon is around a month and a half out.

The San Antonio Marathon, set to succeed the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series, will feature a new route that passes through some scenic and historic neighborhoods.

The neighborhoods include Olmos Park and the Historic King William District.

The marathon’s theme, “Where Every Step Tells a Story,” aims to showcase the rich character of San Antonio as runners take on the full 26.2-mile course.

Runners will start downtown and then proceed into King William.

“Yes, yes, yes. I live in the neighborhood, love the neighborhood, love running through it. I’m super excited that it’s coming back through,” said Kimberly Aubuchon, a member of the Alamo City Trail Runners and longtime resident of King William.

Aubuchon said she plans to set up a cheer station to inspire runners of all speeds during the race.

“It’s the coolest thing to see the fastest runners and also the very last runner,” Aubuchon said.

John Doski, president of the King William Association Board of Directors, said the neighborhood takes pride in welcoming visitors, especially during significant events.

“It’s a chance to showcase the neighborhood. There is significant pride and ownership here,” Doski said. “Having such a large crowd come through and enjoy it. It’s amazing.”

A little over halfway through the marathon — around mile 15 — runners will pass through Olmos Park.

View the full and half-marathon courses below:

Katie Best-Richmond, owner of Rose Hip Market on Olmos Drive, said she’s thrilled the race will pass directly in front of her business.

“I’m super excited about it. This is such a special little section of the neighborhood,” Best-Richmond. “We have such amazing small businesses and people that are on this stretch, so I’m excited to cheer on people, but then also have new people who haven’t been to this part of the neighborhoods before- run by.”

Rose Hip Market is planning a festive “race party” to mark the occasion.

“We want all the neighbors to come out, people to come camp out with us during the marathon, and we’ll also be giving little samples of our pickle lemonade,” said Best-Richmond.

Event Coordinator Kristan Forbis added that they’ll be incorporating a Taylor Swift-inspired twist.

“With the Taylor Swift album that came out, The Life of a Showgirl, we’re doing The Life of a Race Girl,” Forbis said. “We’ll have friendship bracelet stations and posters, so you can make a poster to cheer on runners.”

The San Antonio Marathon is scheduled to take place on Dec. 7.

