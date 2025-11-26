From tacos to AI tech startups, San Antonio entrepreneurs thrive with free resources

SAN ANTONIO – From pink-hued luxury tacos to cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, entrepreneurs in San Antonio are launching diverse startups with help from an array of free local resources and funding opportunities.

One of those, Launch SA, is sharing what it takes to make your business last.

“I like to tell people it feels more kind of like a cafe of sorts for entrepreneurs,” said Launch SA Director Matthew Espinoza.

Launch SA represents one of several free resources available to San Antonio entrepreneurs, offering mentorship, legal assistance and guidance on securing grants.

The organization helps connect startups with various funding sources, including programs through Geekdom, San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside (SAGE), Prosper West and the City of San Antonio.

For some entrepreneurs, like OpenLane cofounder Kelsey Waters, starting a business wasn’t always part of the plan.

“If you had asked me even five years ago, I would have said I’m more of an ‘intra-preneur,’” Waters said.

Now running a startup focused on compliance technology, she reflects: “I can’t think of anything that has produced so much growth and learning in my life as doing a startup.”

There are several steps to take when starting a new business, including writing a business plan, selecting your tax identity, choosing a business location, securing funding and obtaining the necessary licenses.

“LaunchSA Link is this digital platform that lists all the partners we work with,” Espinoza said. “If anybody is specifically looking for who these organizations are, what programs they provide, LaunchSA Links provides a database for them to just kind of seek everything.”

The journey to entrepreneurship often starts with rediscovering personal passions.

Zerena Volcy, founder of Taco Couture, found her path by returning to her love of food. Her business now “specializes in unique luxury street tacos,” combining “fine dining accents with authentic street food from Mexican cuisine.”

“I’m excited to get more help,” Volcy said, who recently discovered Launch SA’s free community resources. “I wasn’t aware of this resource that is free to the community. So once I learned about it, I definitely wanted to jump ship and take a part of it.”

If you want to see any small business grants from the City of San Antonio, Geekdom, Bexar County, or look at resources from UTSA, Prosper West and SAGE, you can click these links.