More than 41,000 Nissan vehicles recalled for windshield bubbles, NHTSA says

Several automakers are recalling certain models because they could pose a potential safety risk.

Nissan, Hyundai and International Motors (IM) are voluntarily pulling some vehicles because they could pose a hazard to consumers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Nissan

Around 41,797 of the company’s 2025 Sentra vehicles are being recalled because the windshield glass may have visible air bubbles, which can obscure visibility.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Dealers will inspect and replace the windshield free of charge as necessary, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on Jan. 15, 2026. The number for this recall is PMA58.

Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are now searchable on the NHTSA database.

Owners with questions can contact Nissan’s customer service line at 1-800-867-7669, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

Kawasaki Motors

Around 20,301 Kawasaki motorcycles are being recalled because they may lose engine power and stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

According to the NHTSA, affected models include:

2024-2026

Ninja ZX-6R

ZX-6R KRT Edition

ZX-6R KRT 40th Anniversary Edition ABS

ZX-6R ABS

ZX-6R KRT Edition ABS

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

The remedy is still under development, the NHTSA said. Owners are advised not to ride their motorcycles until repairs are completed.

Letters to notify owners have not yet been scheduled. This is an expansion of previous recall 25V376, which will need to have the new remedy performed once it becomes available.

Owners with questions can contact the company’s customer service line at 855-878-4217, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

Hyundai

Around 143,472 of the company’s 2024-2025 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid vehicles are being recalled because the rearview cameras may not display properly, increasing the risk of a crash.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Dealers will inspect and, as necessary, adjust the camera’s wiring for free, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on Jan. 19, 2026. The number for this recall is 288.

Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are now searchable on the NHTSA database.

Owners with questions can contact Hyundai’s customer service line at 1-855-371-9460, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

International Motors

Around 11,418 of IM’s 2023-2026 LT and RH vehicles are being pulled because the auto-neutral function may fail, causing the vehicle to move unexpectedly.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Dealers will replace the affected parts free of charge as necessary, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on Jan. 19, 2026. The number for this recall is 25524.

Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall will be searchable on the NHTSA database, starting on Jan. 12.

Owners with questions can contact IM’s customer service line at 1-800-448-7825, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

