Mercado de Paz showcases unique handmade crafts from global, local artisans

SAN ANTONIO – While holiday shoppers rushed to Black Friday weekend sales across the city, hundreds gathered at the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center for a different kind of shopping experience this weekend.

More than 60 artists and craftspeople showcased their handmade works at the 36th annual Mercado de Paz, offering everything from textiles and jewelry to prints and pottery.

“A lot of parents bring children because they can purchase something with their saved money,” said center director Graciela Sanchez. “For the children, it’s exciting because it’s the first time they get to pick something.”

Mercado de Paz (KSAT 12)

The three-day international peace market featured artists from diverse backgrounds, including Hispanic and Indigenous creators, as well as artisans from Turkey and Afghanistan.

International vendors brought traditional crafts from Guatemala, Colombia, and various regions of Mexico, including Oaxacan silver filigree jewelry, alebrijes, and handwoven textiles.

Mercado de Paz (KSAT 12)

This year’s local artists this year included Mauro de la Tierra, Ink and Wire Gifts, Peace Offerings, and Vikky Jones Art.

Throughout the weekend, visitors enjoyed live music performances, affordable food options, and hourly raffles featuring pieces donated by participating artists.

