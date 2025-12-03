SAPD seeks public’s help to identify person accused of blow dart attack on cat
The incident happened in the 7000 block of Spring Terrace
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person who allegedly shot a cat with a blow dart on the Northwest Side.
According to a post, police said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the 7000 block of Spring Terrace.
A homeowner had called authorities to report that they discovered an orange tip in the back of their cat’s spine.
When officers arrived on-scene, they attempted to gather information and video from nearby homeowners but were unsuccessful.
If you have any information, contact Property Crimes at 210-207-8326 with case number SAPD25241834.
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.