Local News

SAPD seeks public’s help to identify person accused of blow dart attack on cat

The incident happened in the 7000 block of Spring Terrace

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Generic SAPD police car (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person who allegedly shot a cat with a blow dart on the Northwest Side.

According to a post, police said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the 7000 block of Spring Terrace.

A homeowner had called authorities to report that they discovered an orange tip in the back of their cat’s spine.

When officers arrived on-scene, they attempted to gather information and video from nearby homeowners but were unsuccessful.

If you have any information, contact Property Crimes at 210-207-8326 with case number SAPD25241834.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

