Communications Arts High School teacher named KSAT’s Educator of the Month

A Northside Independent School District teacher known for inspiring confidence, creativity and academic growth among her students has been named November’s Educator of the Month.

Cara Tacey Derby, the communications department coordinator at Communications Arts High School, was surprised with the award last week during her speech communications class.

Derby, who has taught at every level from elementary school through college, said the recognition left her overwhelmed.

“My goodness, thank you. This is so amazing,” said Derby. “I have never been honored like this before. I am just speechless.”

Derby also teaches mythology, film studies, speech communications and the University of Texas at Austin’s dual-credit OnRamps program.

Colleagues and students say that Derby’s strength lies in her ability to connect personally with her students.

Derby’s students were happy to see her recognized, but many said they were not surprised.

“I mean, this is one of my favorite classes,” said Kimora Cadag. “She deserves it. She works so hard for us and shows how much she cares about her students. She’s very understanding of our circumstances.”

It’s Derby’s 23rd year of teaching and her second year at Communications Arts High School, but school leaders say her impact has already been transformative.

Principal Lisa Baker said she has watched students blossom under Derby’s guidance.

“Those quiet students who once didn’t say a word are so verbose now—and I credit that to Mrs. Derby,” Baker said. “It’s just inspirational to know that other people are looking at her and realizing what great passion she brings here to our school.”

Derby takes pride in guiding her students through their complex projects and in encouraging them on their path to college.

“That is probably my life’s work. So for me, having an impact is my first priority,” said Derby. “Just to know that I’ve made a difference is so important.”

Derby shared a recent story about a former student she encouraged to pursue scholarships. Derby wrote a recommendation letter, and soon after, that student returned with significant news.

The student had received two scholarships, including a prestigious $120,000 Baylor Merit Scholarship.

For Derby, moments like that are what fuel her passion for teaching.

“Here I feel like the work I’m doing is important, and it feels good to see when the kids show that,” said Derby. “They amaze me, they surprise me. And they teach me.”

More Educator of the Month stories on KSAT