San Antonio Parks and Recreation offering low-cost winter holiday camps for children Camps are $3 per day for children ages 6 to 14 years old FILE -- Child crafting Christmas card (Marina Cavusoglu, Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking something for your children to do during the holidays that won’t eat into your Christmas budget, San Antonio Parks and Recreation is offering families low-cost holiday camps.
Community centers across the city are offering winter holiday camps for $3 per day, per child for children ages 6 to 14 years old. The camps include lunch and a snack.
Camps are from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and include activities such as sports, fitness, active games and holiday-themed crafts.
Registration is open now, and spaces are limited. For more information,
For more information,
