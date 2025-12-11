San Antonio Parks and Recreation offering low-cost winter holiday camps for children

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking something for your children to do during the holidays that won’t eat into your Christmas budget, San Antonio Parks and Recreation is offering families low-cost holiday camps.

Community centers across the city are offering winter holiday camps for $3 per day, per child for children ages 6 to 14 years old. The camps include lunch and a snack.

Camps are from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and include activities such as sports, fitness, active games and holiday-themed crafts.

Registration is open now, and spaces are limited. For more information, click here.

