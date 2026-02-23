Sky-high prices put 2026 World Cup matches in Houston out of reach for many soccer fans

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be here in the U.S. before you know it and many soccer fans are gearing up to watch their favorite teams play.

However, how many fans will actually get to see a match because of those soaring ticket prices?

Unless you were among the small fraction of fans who secured one of the limited $60 entry-level tickets, the cost of attending games has climbed steeply, especially on the resale market.

For fans in San Antonio hoping to catch a round of 16 match in Houston, ticket prices are already out of reach for many. The cheapest seats currently listed on SeatGeek are going for more than $700 each.

For an average family of four in San Antonio, that price tag adds up quickly.

Lindsay Owens, executive director of Groundwork Collaborative, says the cost of four tickets at that rate would equal nearly six months of health insurance premiums on the marketplace for a typical family.

When asked whether fans should expect relief anytime soon, Owens was blunt.

“No, you know, FIFA controls both the primary market and the resale market, where ticket prices have been even higher. And FIFA is profiting handsomely or getting quite a bit of revenue from the resales market,” Owens said.

Owens argues that the current system effectively allows tickets to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. She says organizers could have implemented a lottery-style system to ensure more fans had access to seats at fair prices.

“FIFA did ultimately offer a small number of tickets at a sort of entry-level, affordable price of $60,” said Owens. “But it was 1.6% of total World Cup tickets.”

With demand expected to be massive and supply fixed, resale prices continue to climb. Even parking in Houston during match days is expensive, with some spots listed for as much as $270.

“The business of sports is starting to really suck the fun out of it for all of us fans. And as consumers, we need to start raising our voices,” she said.

The random selection draw for early ticket sales wrapped up last month. Another last-minute sale for 2026 World Cup tickets is expected in April, giving fans one more opportunity to secure seats.

For those looking for a more affordable live sports experience closer to home, tickets to a San Antonio Spurs home game can be found for around $30 — a fraction of the cost of World Cup seats.