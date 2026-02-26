Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair returns to Hemisfair

SAN ANTONIO – The Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair is coming up next month, including performances by Jay Perez and Monica Saldivar.

More than 100,000 fans from across the country are expected to attend the free event, with live Tejano music from March 12 to March 15.

The four-day event will take place at Hemisfair on three stages in downtown San Antonio, according to a press release.

Featured artists include:

Jay Perez

Siggno

Monica Saldivar

David Olivarez

Jenny B.

The Homeboyz

Conjunto Cats

Eddie Gonzalez

Patsy Torres

Lizza Lamb

Amanda Solis

Da Krazy Pimpz

Luis Ayala’s FIEBRE

Jaime De Anda

Texas Latino

El Plan

Boni Mauricio

Conjunto Romo

Art Tigerina

The Heart Breakers

Stampede

Ricardo Castillon y La Diferenzia

Extravagante Hometown Boys

Jezzika Sax Experience

Potente

Jr Gomez y Los Conjunto Badnits

Magali De La Rosa

The Ybarra Boys

Grupo Vidal

Dennise Gonzalez

Santiago Garza y La Naturaleza

Colorado All Starz

Jr y Los Pachucos

Cyndi Garcia y La Estrellas TX

As the event draws closer, TMA Fan Fair will announce more artists.

Plus, there will be a special autograph session with participating artists, including Valente Rodriguez and Lucky Joe, according to the release.

There will also be food, beverages and vendor booths for fans to shop, including ones with Tejano Music merchandise.

More information, including performance schedules and Host Hotels, can be found on the event’s website.

