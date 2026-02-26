Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair returns to Hemisfair

SAN ANTONIO – The Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair is coming up next month, including performances by Jay Perez and Monica Saldivar.
More than 100,000 fans from across the country are expected to attend the free event, with live Tejano music from March 12 to March 15.
The four-day event will take place at Hemisfair on three stages in downtown San Antonio, according to a press release.
Featured artists include:
- Jay Perez
- Siggno
- Monica Saldivar
- David Olivarez
- Jenny B.
- The Homeboyz
- Conjunto Cats
- Eddie Gonzalez
- Patsy Torres
- Lizza Lamb
- Amanda Solis
- Da Krazy Pimpz
- Luis Ayala’s FIEBRE
- Jaime De Anda
- Texas Latino
- El Plan
- Boni Mauricio
- Conjunto Romo
- Art Tigerina
- The Heart Breakers
- Stampede
- Ricardo Castillon y La Diferenzia
- Extravagante Hometown Boys
- Jezzika Sax Experience
- Potente
- Jr Gomez y Los Conjunto Badnits
- Magali De La Rosa
- The Ybarra Boys
- Grupo Vidal
- Dennise Gonzalez
- Santiago Garza y La Naturaleza
- Colorado All Starz
- Jr y Los Pachucos
- Cyndi Garcia y La Estrellas TX
As the event draws closer, TMA Fan Fair will announce more artists.
Plus, there will be a special autograph session with participating artists, including Valente Rodriguez and Lucky Joe, according to the release.
There will also be food, beverages and vendor booths for fans to shop, including ones with Tejano Music merchandise.
More information, including performance schedules and Host Hotels, can be found on the event’s website.
