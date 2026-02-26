Edgewood ISD students offer haircuts to children at Loma Park Elementary to fund senior trip Cosmetology students offered $5 haircuts to provide families with affordable haircut services SAN ANTONIO – Edgewood Fine Arts Academy cosmetology students spent Tuesday afternoon providing children at Loma Park Elementary with affordable haircuts.
According to a press release, students offered $5 haircuts to provide families with affordable and accessible haircut services.
Many of the student barbers said the visit was personal because they once attended Loma Park themselves.
“My experience here was fun. I came here in third grade to fifth,” Edgewood Fine Arts Academy senior Gabriel Ramirez said. “I’m going to try my best to give them the best haircuts I can and make these kids feel a little better about themselves.”
While the students are not getting paid personally, proceeds from the fundraiser at the event will go toward the Edgewood senior trip to Orlando.
