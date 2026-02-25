Skip to main content
Edgewood ISD celebrates Special Olympics athletes with track, field clinic

Students gain confidence and skills at annual clinic

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Edgewood Independent School District is celebrating Special Olympics athletes with a two-day track-and-field clinic focused on inclusion and skill-building.

The annual clinic gives students a chance to learn, practice and participate in a variety of events on the track and field.

Jacki Johnson, the adaptive physical education coach for Edgewood ISD, said students are excited to feel part of the community. The clinic is designed to make athletics accessible and fun while teaching basic techniques and sportsmanship.

The event continues on Wednesday morning. Organizers say the clinic combines demonstrations, practice drills and low-pressure competition to help students build confidence and athletic skills.

