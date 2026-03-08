Skip to main content
KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos, videos of weekend heavy rain in San Antonio area

Spotty showers and storms are expected to continue through midday

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Elliot Wilson, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

KSAT Connect viewers shared photos and videos showing heavy rain over the weekend across the San Antonio area. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Connect viewers shared photos and videos showing heavy rain over the weekend across the San Antonio area.

As the storms moved through, some viewers even reported hail in the area.

Spotty showers and storms are expected to continue through midday, while it turns breezy, humid and milder, according to the KSAT Weather Authority team.

>> Click here for the latest forecast

Rainfall totals so far, March 7‑8, 2026. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We want to see what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Share photos and videos with us using KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air and online.

Take a look at some of the pictures and videos that have already been shared with us.

Over 2 inches of rain this morning!
Sarah

Over 2 inches of rain this morning!

Eastern Triangle
david
Eastern Triangle
William Caraway
Nixon
Lots of Hail
JacobHami

Lots of Hail

East Side
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Even more rain! Got 0.75 of an inch. I'll take it.

San Antonio
JacobHami
East Side
Hail ….. close to TPC Pkwy and Bulverde rd
JC

Hail ….. close to TPC Pkwy and Bulverde rd

San Antonio
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

It finally happened. Rain! Real rain!

San Antonio
Fiona, Fernando and Cookie Monster keeping an eye on the weather
RachelSilva

Fiona, Fernando and Cookie Monster keeping an eye on the weather

Far West Side
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Look at all the rain. I might be able to water a single house plant with that.

San Antonio

Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

