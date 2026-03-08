KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos, videos of weekend heavy rain in San Antonio area

KSAT Connect viewers shared photos and videos showing heavy rain over the weekend across the San Antonio area.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Connect viewers shared photos and videos showing heavy rain over the weekend across the San Antonio area.

As the storms moved through, some viewers even reported hail in the area.

Spotty showers and storms are expected to continue through midday, while it turns breezy, humid and milder, according to the KSAT Weather Authority team.

Rainfall totals so far, March 7‑8, 2026. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SkyWatcher (Oscar) Even more rain! Got 0.75 of an inch. I'll take it. 20 hours ago 0 San Antonio

SkyWatcher (Oscar) Look at all the rain. I might be able to water a single house plant with that. 1 day ago 0 San Antonio

