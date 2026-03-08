KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos, videos of weekend heavy rain in San Antonio area Spotty showers and storms are expected to continue through midday KSAT Connect viewers shared photos and videos showing heavy rain over the weekend across the San Antonio area. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Connect viewers shared photos and videos showing heavy rain over the weekend across the San Antonio area.
As the storms moved through, some viewers even reported hail in the area.
Spotty showers and storms are expected to continue through midday, while it turns breezy, humid and milder, according to the KSAT Weather Authority team.
>> Click here for the latest forecast Rainfall totals so far, March 7‑8, 2026. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
We want to see what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Share photos and videos with us using
KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air and online.
Take a look at some of the pictures and videos that have already been shared with us.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)
Look at all the rain. I might be able to water a single house plant with that.
Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect: Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect! If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions. Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.” Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.” Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share. Select the channel and category. Tell us about your photo or video by including a description. The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Elliot Wilson headshot
Elliot Wilson is a Weather Authority Meteorologist at KSAT. He has been passionate about the weather since he was a kid. His career has taken him from the Midwest to the Plains and to the South. He's excited to be back in the Lone Star State, and is happy to be near the ocean!
WATCH: Street flooding on East Side surprises drivers after heavy rainfall in San Antonio ▶ 1:39 WATCH: Street flooding on East Side surprises drivers after heavy rainfall in San Antonio San Antonio couple stops swerving car, helps save unconscious driver on Loop 410 ▶ 2:01 San Antonio couple stops swerving car, helps save unconscious driver on Loop 410 Man shot after Spurs game at Frost Bank Center, BCSO says ▶ 0:55 Man shot after Spurs game at Frost Bank Center, BCSO says What's new at the Alamo this spring ▶ 0:32 What's new at the Alamo this spring When will construction on South Alamo Street close? ▶ 1:02 When will construction on South Alamo Street close? Austin police release video from deadly Sixth Street mass shooting ▶ 1:03 Austin police release video from deadly Sixth Street mass shooting How to prepare for severe weather ▶ 0:54 How to prepare for severe weather SAISD, San Antonio Food Bank team up to feed 800 families ahead of spring break ▶ 1:27 SAISD, San Antonio Food Bank team up to feed 800 families ahead of spring break Baptist Health System’s hybrid operating room credited with saving 82-year-old patient’s life ▶ 1:31 Baptist Health System’s hybrid operating room credited with saving 82-year-old patient’s life Teacher raises, no funding increase contribute to $37 million deficit, Judson ISD trustee says ▶ 1:23 Teacher raises, no funding increase contribute to $37 million deficit, Judson ISD trustee says Search continues for missing teen ▶ 0:24 Search continues for missing teen How the drought is affecting wildflowers ▶ 1:29 How the drought is affecting wildflowers Yearslong drought could be the final straw for South Texas farmers ▶ 1:56 Yearslong drought could be the final straw for South Texas farmers Election Update on US Rep. Dist. 21 ▶ 0:54 Election Update on US Rep. Dist. 21 Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg declares victory over Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai in Democratic primary ▶ 0:36 Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg declares victory over Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai in Democratic primary 23rd Congressional District race update ▶ 0:29 23rd Congressional District race update More than 95k election voters turn out in Bexar County ▶ 0:35 More than 95k election voters turn out in Bexar County John-Paul reports from polls closing ▶ 0:44 John-Paul reports from polls closing KSAT's Erica Hernandez gives an update from the Bexar County District Attorney race ▶ 0:39 KSAT's Erica Hernandez gives an update from the Bexar County District Attorney race New $185 million luxury Hemisfair hotel opens its doors ▶ 1:29 New $185 million luxury Hemisfair hotel opens its doors Some Northwest Side apartment residents spend 2 days without electricity ▶ 0:51 Some Northwest Side apartment residents spend 2 days without electricity San Antonio blood donations needed after Austin mass shooting impacts inventory ▶ 0:25 San Antonio blood donations needed after Austin mass shooting impacts inventory FIRST 24/7 P. Terry’s location in San Antonio! ▶ 0:55 FIRST 24/7 P. Terry’s location in San Antonio! War in Middle East leaves San Antonio family trapped in Israel ▶ 0:51 War in Middle East leaves San Antonio family trapped in Israel Faith leaders finish 90-mile walk calling for release of children, parents in ICE custody ▶ 0:32 Faith leaders finish 90-mile walk calling for release of children, parents in ICE custody Previous photo Next photo