Armed individual arrested at high school track meet, Judson ISD says

CONVERSE, Texas – A suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered after a parent reported suspicious activity during a track meet at Rutledge Stadium last week, Judson ISD officials said.

The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. March 5, when officers responded to suspicious activity involving several people inside a restroom on the home side of the stadium, according to a Thursday statement from Judson ISD.

When officers attempted to speak with those in the restroom, one person attempted to flee. Officers pursued the person and recovered a firearm.

The suspect continued to resist detention, leading officers to deploy a Taser before taking the person into custody, officials said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance before being transferred to law enforcement custody.

No injuries were reported to students or spectators, and the track meet continued without interruption.

Judson ISD Police Department responded with assistance from Converse Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

District officials said no additional information could be released, citing an active law enforcement investigation and student involvement.

