Judson ISD school board expected to vote on closing 3 elementary schools during special meeting

LIVE OAK, Texas – The Judson ISD school board will vote to close three elementary schools during a special meeting Tuesday.

According to Judson ISD’s special school board meeting agenda, the board will decide between closing the following schools:

Park Village Blended Learning Academy

Spring Meadows Elementary/Spring Meadows College Prep

Ed Franz Leadership Academy

Rolling Meadows Elementary

Millers Point Elementary

Most recently, the school board held a public meeting Saturday to hear comments from families within the district.

Tuesday’s vote comes eight days after the board voted to close Judson Middle School. The board is working to make up for a $37 million deficit.

During a Feb. 4 meeting, the school board also voted to terminate Superintendent Milton “Rob” Fields and hired Mary Duhart-Toppen as his interim replacement at the same meeting.

Last week, the board elected to replace Duhart-Toppen with Robert Jaklich as its newest interim superintendent.

It is unclear why a new interim superintendent was named.

