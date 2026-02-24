Skip to main content
Local News

Judson ISD school board expected to vote on closing 3 elementary schools during special meeting

Board will shutter the schools to close the district’s $37 million deficit

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

LIVE OAK, Texas – The Judson ISD school board will vote to close three elementary schools during a special meeting Tuesday.

KSAT will livestream the 5 p.m. meeting in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

According to Judson ISD’s special school board meeting agenda, the board will decide between closing the following schools:

  • Park Village Blended Learning Academy
  • Spring Meadows Elementary/Spring Meadows College Prep
  • Ed Franz Leadership Academy
  • Rolling Meadows Elementary
  • Millers Point Elementary

Most recently, the school board held a public meeting Saturday to hear comments from families within the district.

Tuesday’s vote comes eight days after the board voted to close Judson Middle School. The board is working to make up for a $37 million deficit.

During a Feb. 4 meeting, the school board also voted to terminate Superintendent Milton “Rob” Fields and hired Mary Duhart-Toppen as his interim replacement at the same meeting.

Last week, the board elected to replace Duhart-Toppen with Robert Jaklich as its newest interim superintendent.

It is unclear why a new interim superintendent was named.

