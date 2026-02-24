Judson ISD school board expected to vote on closing 3 elementary schools during special meeting Board will shutter the schools to close the district’s $37 million deficit LIVE OAK, Texas – The Judson ISD school board will vote to close three elementary schools during a special meeting Tuesday. KSAT will livestream the 5 p.m. meeting in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
According to Judson ISD’s
special school board meeting agenda, the board will decide between closing the following schools: Park Village Blended Learning Academy Spring Meadows Elementary/Spring Meadows College Prep Ed Franz Leadership Academy Rolling Meadows Elementary Millers Point Elementary
Most recently, the school board held a public meeting Saturday to
hear comments from families within the district.
Tuesday’s vote comes eight days after the board voted to
close Judson Middle School. The board is working to make up for a $37 million deficit. During a Feb. 4 meeting, the school board also voted to terminate Superintendent Milton “Rob” Fields and hired Mary Duhart-Toppen as his interim replacement at the same meeting.
Last week, the board elected to replace Duhart-Toppen with Robert Jaklich as its newest interim superintendent.
It is unclear why a new interim superintendent was named.
More Judson ISD coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Zaria Oates headshot
Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24.
Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma.
She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.
Ricardo Moreno headshot
Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.
Waymo’s driverless cars begin limited service in San Antonio for invited riders ▶ 1:44 Waymo’s driverless cars begin limited service in San Antonio for invited riders San Antonio mayor issues public apology over ‘verbally abusive’ incident ▶ 1:06 San Antonio mayor issues public apology over ‘verbally abusive’ incident Selma’s new public safety training facility aims to serve regional firefighters ▶ 1:04 Selma’s new public safety training facility aims to serve regional firefighters University Health partners with Bexar County for month-long colon cancer awareness event ▶ 0:49 University Health partners with Bexar County for month-long colon cancer awareness event District 2 Conceptual Master Plan calls for improvements to city park, 2 new senior facilities ▶ 1:10 District 2 Conceptual Master Plan calls for improvements to city park, 2 new senior facilities 3.1-magnitude earthquake recorded in Karnes County, USGS says ▶ 0:49 3.1-magnitude earthquake recorded in Karnes County, USGS says New city department seeks greater accountability on construction timeline, budgets ▶ 1:51 New city department seeks greater accountability on construction timeline, budgets Here's how much you can expect to pay for a World Cup ticket ▶ 1:44 Here's how much you can expect to pay for a World Cup ticket San Antonio man killed by HSI agent last March in undisclosed shooting, records show ▶ 0:50 San Antonio man killed by HSI agent last March in undisclosed shooting, records show Community members pack meeting as Judson ISD weighs closing 3 elementary schools ▶ 1:31 Community members pack meeting as Judson ISD weighs closing 3 elementary schools Family seeks answers, city action after deadly shooting on Rigsby Avenue ▶ 0:39 Family seeks answers, city action after deadly shooting on Rigsby Avenue Mother released on bond after arrest for telling child to walk to school 19 miles away ▶ 0:49 Mother released on bond after arrest for telling child to walk to school 19 miles away Judge rules Paxton lacked authority to sue Bexar County over legal aid for immigrants ▶ 1:33 Judge rules Paxton lacked authority to sue Bexar County over legal aid for immigrants 30 students disciplined at East Central High School after anti-ICE walkout ▶ 0:47 30 students disciplined at East Central High School after anti-ICE walkout ‘It was intentional’: San Antonio owner demands answers after his dog was shot in neighborhood ▶ 1:47 ‘It was intentional’: San Antonio owner demands answers after his dog was shot in neighborhood Proposed high-voltage power line sparks pushback across Texas Hill Country ▶ 1:44 Proposed high-voltage power line sparks pushback across Texas Hill Country ‘We should be hunting these evil demons down’: Man accused of threatening San Antonio Mayor Jones ▶ 0:36 ‘We should be hunting these evil demons down’: Man accused of threatening San Antonio Mayor Jones How messaging, emergency preparedness have changed 5 years after 2021 winter storm ▶ 2:36 How messaging, emergency preparedness have changed 5 years after 2021 winter storm Jefferson HS teacher looks to introduce fencing to engage students, prevent trouble ▶ 1:47 Jefferson HS teacher looks to introduce fencing to engage students, prevent trouble After son’s hit-and-run death, San Antonio mother struggles with homelessness and burial costs ▶ 0:32 After son’s hit-and-run death, San Antonio mother struggles with homelessness and burial costs Suspect arrested in connection with scheme that cost Converse woman her life’s savings ▶ 1:05 Suspect arrested in connection with scheme that cost Converse woman her life’s savings Sakai, Nirenberg tout experience in faceoff for Bexar County Judge ▶ 0:45 Sakai, Nirenberg tout experience in faceoff for Bexar County Judge What we know after two people killed at NW Side hookah bar ▶ 0:41 What we know after two people killed at NW Side hookah bar San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest ▶ 1:53 San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest WATCH: Truck flies into Oregon home ▶ 0:17 WATCH: Truck flies into Oregon home Previous photo Next photo