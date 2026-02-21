Community members pack meeting as Judson ISD weighs closing 3 elementary schools

LIVE OAK, Texas – Community members across the Judson Independent School District packed the boardroom Saturday morning as the district weighed the decision on which elementary school faces a possible closure next school year.

School board leaders are expected to close three elementary schools as part of a plan to close four campuses across Judson ISD to help reduce a $37 million deficit.

Last week, the board of trustees voted to close Judson Middle School.

During Saturday’s special meeting, principals, teachers, parents and elementary students took the stand to address the board with their opinions on the possible school closures.

“We found out through a board member’s 4 a.m. Facebook post that Rolling Meadows was somehow placed back on the list,” said Casey Capparelli, a teacher at Rolling Meadows. “The board agenda was not posted for another 15 hours. That’s not transparency, that’s mistrust.”

“Now Judson communities are closely watching the wild actions and rushed decisions of this board and greater San Antonio is now watching too,” Judson ISD parent Nicholas Gonzales said.

“When you make your decision, I hope you can put yourself in our place,” said Miriam Omar, a fifth grader at Rolling Meadows. “Think back to your favorite school, your favorite teacher or a special memory you had as a child. I hope you remember what it feels like to have a place where you feel safe and special. For me, that place is Rolling Meadows.”

After two hours of public comment and four hours of discussion amongst the board, Interim Superintendent Robert Jaklich said the administration recommends that the district close the following three campuses:

Franz Leadership Academy

Park Village Blended Learning Academy

Rolling Meadows Elementary

“Absolutely, this is an emotional issue,” said Jaklich. ”Absolutely, we have disappointed community members in the audience. We have disappointed board members because no one wants to see that.”

Jaklich said the decision to close the three schools is data-driven and strategic. The data measures current enrollment, future enrollment over the next five years, travel and distance and campus capacities post-consolidation.

“We had to take a look at what the data says to provide the best interest of the school district,” Jaklich said. “Our responsibility, as the top leaders in our school district is to protect the entity of the Judson ISD.”

The district is expected to take action on the potential closures during a special board meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.

