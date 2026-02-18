‘Now we got to figure out transportation’: Judson MS closure poses new challenge for families

LIVE OAK, Texas – The Judson Independent School District board voted Monday to close Judson Middle School in a 6-0 vote.

School board leaders chose to close Judson Middle School and spare Kitty Hawk Middle School as part of a plan to close four schools across Judson ISD, which was approved Feb. 9.

Aviana Robinson, a Judson Middle School parent, said her son is a seventh grade student at the campus. Robinson said she has to figure out what school he will need to attend for the upcoming school year.

“He’s going to be devastated,” Robinson said. “I haven’t told him that they closed yet because I just found out. So, I got to figure out what school he’s going to go to and if he’s going to be with any of his friends next year.”

Resident Lindy Dimaio said it’s “unfortunate” that the district has to make the decision to close campuses.

“It is sad. I know I’m really disappointed for the kids because I know there’s a lot of kids that really enjoy going to that school,” Dimaio said. “It’s unfortunate that the district’s not able to afford it and they have to make these cuts.”

In a statement, the district said the decision “follows careful consideration of district enrollment trends, long-term facility planning, and the district’s responsibility to ensure sustainable operations while maintaining high-quality educational opportunities for all students.”

One of the most discussed factors to come from the conversation of closing Judson Middle School is transportation. According to the district, about 480 students at Judson Middle School walk to school, while a comparable 500 students walk to school at Kitty Hawk Middle School.

“He pretty much walks there,” Robinson said about her son who attends Judson Middle. “He takes the shortcut through the neighborhood and he’s there. Now we got to figure out transportation.”

The board and district administration will discuss new attendance boundaries and how academic and extracurricular programs at Judson Middle School will be reassigned. The district said there will be opportunities for community input before final boundary recommendations.

“I am saddened,” one Judson ISD homeowner said. “I do live in a community where it is actually walkable for the kids, and a lot of the families buy into this neighborhood, so it is going to impact home sales.”

The Judson ISD board also named a new interim superintendent effective Feb. 17.

Robert Jaklich will serve as the district’s third superintendent in less than a month, after Milton “Rob” Fields III was placed on administrative leave in January and later terminated on Feb. 4. The board voted 5-1 to appoint Jaklich.

In a statement to KSAT, Judson ISD Board President Monica Ryan said Jaklich brings “extensive leadership experience” to the district.

“Throughout his career, (Jaklich) has led complex organizations through periods of transition, improved operational systems, and maintained a strong focus on academic outcomes for students,” Ryan said, in part. “The Board selected Dr. Jaklich following careful consideration of the district’s current needs and priorities.”

Mary Duhart-Toppen served as the district’s interim superintendent from Feb. 4 until Monday night. It is unclear why the board voted to replace her with Jaklich in the interim.

