3 hospitalized after crash on Interstate 35 on South Side, SAFD says

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of I-35 at Somerset Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a crash on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Somerset Road.

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SAFD three people were taken to the hospital. Their condition are unknown.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-35 are closed due to the crash. The transguide camera shows that all traffic is being diverted to the Cassin Road exit.

Drivers should expect possible delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.

KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more information.

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