Skip to main content
Clear icon
91º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Courtroom tension continues on third day of Christopher Preciado capital murder trial
Grand jury declines charges in fatal shooting that stemmed from noise complaint, DA’s office says
Downtown SA takes hit as more hotel rooms sit empty
Former San Antonio financial advisor takes guilty plea in Ponzi scheme, DOJ says
Suspect shot, killed himself with his weapon while in custody, SAPD chief says
Chuck Norris, martial arts master and actor whose toughness became internet lore, dies at 86
Opening statements, testimony begin in 2023 capital murder trial of couple, unborn child
Driver in crash that killed 12-year-old dies at hospital, SAPD says

Local News

Schertz police announce arrest of teen connected to double shooting

Gabriel Alvarado, 17, is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge related to the March 4 shooting

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

John Paul Barajas, Anchor/Reporter

Schertz police identified Gabriel Alvarado, 17, as the suspect connected to a shooting in the 2100 block of Redbud Way on March 4. (Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Authorities said a teenager, who they believe is responsible for shooting two people earlier this month in Schertz, is now in custody.

According to a Friday news release, Schertz police identified Gabriel Alvarado, 17, as the suspect connected to a shooting in the 2100 block of Redbud Way on March 4.

Recommended Videos

Schertz officers responded to the scene just before 12:30 a.m., where they found two 17-year-olds with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims were later taken to a San Antonio hospital for further treatment. One of them was hospitalized in “serious condition,” according to a March 4 Schertz Police Department news release.

A Schertz police spokesperson told KSAT on Friday both victims have since been released from the hospital.

Police also said at least one stray bullet struck a nearby home. A home’s Ring camera captured police asking a homeowner for permission to search after a bullet entered the residence.

The homeowner, who declined to speak to KSAT earlier this month, said the bullet went into her daughter’s bedroom but was stopped by a treadmill. No one inside the home was injured.

According to Guadalupe County Jail records, Alvarado is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge connected to the March 4 shooting.

A county judge set his bond for the charge at $100,000, but it is not the only active Guadalupe County charge on Alvarado’s record. Records also show Alvarado is facing a drug possession charge, which is worth another $5,000 bond.

Additionally, Bexar County court records indicate Alvarado has been charged with aggravated robbery for a separate case on July 15, 2025. A Bexar County judge set his bond on that charge at $75,000.

More coverage of this story on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...