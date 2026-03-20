Schertz police announce arrest of teen connected to double shooting

Schertz police identified Gabriel Alvarado, 17, as the suspect connected to a shooting in the 2100 block of Redbud Way on March 4.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Authorities said a teenager, who they believe is responsible for shooting two people earlier this month in Schertz, is now in custody.

According to a Friday news release, Schertz police identified Gabriel Alvarado, 17, as the suspect connected to a shooting in the 2100 block of Redbud Way on March 4.

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Schertz officers responded to the scene just before 12:30 a.m., where they found two 17-year-olds with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims were later taken to a San Antonio hospital for further treatment. One of them was hospitalized in “serious condition,” according to a March 4 Schertz Police Department news release.

A Schertz police spokesperson told KSAT on Friday both victims have since been released from the hospital.

Police also said at least one stray bullet struck a nearby home. A home’s Ring camera captured police asking a homeowner for permission to search after a bullet entered the residence.

The homeowner, who declined to speak to KSAT earlier this month, said the bullet went into her daughter’s bedroom but was stopped by a treadmill. No one inside the home was injured.

According to Guadalupe County Jail records, Alvarado is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge connected to the March 4 shooting.

A county judge set his bond for the charge at $100,000, but it is not the only active Guadalupe County charge on Alvarado’s record. Records also show Alvarado is facing a drug possession charge, which is worth another $5,000 bond.

Additionally, Bexar County court records indicate Alvarado has been charged with aggravated robbery for a separate case on July 15, 2025. A Bexar County judge set his bond on that charge at $75,000.

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