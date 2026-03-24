Health care leaders build, donate bikes for children during San Antonio summit

SAN ANTONIO – More than 280 health care leaders from across the country gathered in San Antonio on Tuesday for the Compassus National Leadership Summit.

As part of a team-building effort, they assembled and donated bicycles for children served by SJRC Texas.

According to its website, SJRC Texas is “committed to providing vulnerable children and families with the care and resources they need to overcome their challenges and thrive.”

“These bikes are providing them normalcy,” said Cynthia Lopez, senior vice president of development at SJRC Texas. “They’re providing them everyday childhood experiences that every child deserves.”

The completed bikes were given to SJRC Texas representatives so they can distribute them.

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