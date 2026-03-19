‘Thank you’: Operation Prom Drive receives hundreds of dresses after KSAT story

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of dresses and suits poured into Operation Prom Drive after KSAT aired a call for donations, rescuing a South Side campaign that had struggled amid the economy.

The assistance has ensured that all students feel confident and celebrated for a night to remember.

Organizers Lina Prado and Lucy Adame-Clark said after KSAT’s report, 900 brand-new dresses were donated.

No more donations are needed because of the community’s generosity, the organizers said.

Now, Operation Prom Drive is gearing up for its free prom dress and men’s formal attire shopping spree happening at the L&S Countryside Party Venue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Prom Dresses & Men’s Formal Wear free event at L&S Countyside Venue. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

From the organizers and their volunteers to the community, they say, “Thank you.”

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