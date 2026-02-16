Operation Prom Drive seeks donated formal wear for South Side students

SAN ANTONIO – A powerhouse duo is hoping to bring more prom dresses to South Side students in need through their Operation Prom Drive.

The annual event has been held for 12 years, but due to the economy, they say it has been challenging to secure the donations they once received.

Lina Prado, a supply chain leader at Boeing, and Lucy Adame-Clark, the county clerk for Bexar County, both come from humble beginnings and understand how important it is to help students in need feel special during prom season.

Last year, Operation Prom Drive received over 800 dress donations that helped students in six independent school districts, including Southwest, Somerset, Harlandale, East Central, and South San Antonio.

Unfortunately, as prom season is just weeks away, they only have enough donations to support one school.

If you have a decent dress or suit in your closet that you would like to give away, the flyer below lists multiple locations and contacts.