Skip to main content
Clear icon
89º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Prosecution, defense rest cases on Day 7 of Christopher Preciado capital murder trial
What to know about Texas SNAP benefit changes taking effect April 1
Castle Hills officer fires weapon at armed individual; officer uninjured, police chief says
New emissions test could cost Bexar County vehicle owners
City of San Antonio estimates César E. Chávez Boulevard name change could cost $200K
Authorities identify 2 teens, 16, killed while attempting to flee deputies in west Bexar County
‘I don’t even feel safe’: Witness recalls fatal shooting after gunman released from Bexar County jail
21-year-old killed in crash on State Highway 46 in Kendall County, officials say
Northside ISD says changes made after Mr. Fred’s death, but superintendent says state limits efforts
1 hospitalized after far West Side crash, SAPD says

Local News

1 hospitalized after far West Side crash, SAPD says

Police say they do not believe there are any criminal elements to the crash

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Rogers Road, near Culebra Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a crash on the far West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Rogers Road, near Culebra Road.

Recommended Videos

Two cars collided, police said, and a man in his mid-50s was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said they do not believe there are any criminal elements to the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...