1 hospitalized after far West Side crash, SAPD says

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Rogers Road, near Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a crash on the far West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Rogers Road, near Culebra Road.

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Two cars collided, police said, and a man in his mid-50s was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said they do not believe there are any criminal elements to the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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