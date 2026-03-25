1 hospitalized after far West Side crash, SAPD says Police say they do not believe there are any criminal elements to the crash The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Rogers Road, near Culebra Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a crash on the far West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Rogers Road, near Culebra Road.
Two cars collided, police said, and a man in his mid-50s was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said they do not believe there are any criminal elements to the crash.
Additional information was not immediately available.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Everett Allen headshot
Everett Allen is a San Antonio native whose strong work ethic, developed early on, carried him through a nine-year career in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Petty Officer Second Class (E-5) and earned multiple medals for leadership and service. After returning to Texas in 2021, he transitioned into news media and joined KSAT in June 2025.
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