Kerr County emergency management coordinator to retire after scrutiny from July 4 flood response

KERR COUNTY, Texas – William B. “Dub” Thomas is set to retire after 11 years as Kerr County’s emergency management coordinator.

Thomas’ retirement comes months after he admitted to Texas lawmakers that he was sick and asleep in bed on the morning of July 4, 2025, when heavy rains caused the Guadalupe River to swell and crest. At least 117 people died as a result of the flooding.

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Thomas said he was first awakened by his wife around 5:30 a.m. on July 4, which was more than an hour after rescue operations were underway in Kerr County. However, around 6 a.m., Thomas said he was “actively coordinating our county’s response.”

He later told lawmakers that he missed two calls from Texas Emergency Management officials on July 3, 2025, the day before the floods. .

The circumstances of Thomas’ retirement were discussed on Monday during a Kerr County Commissioners Court meeting.

“We’re going to miss ‘Dub,’” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, in part. “We can’t replace ‘Dub.’”

Kelly revealed that the position has since been filled after he and the commissioners held interviews last week.

In the same Monday meeting, Kelly and the commissioners unanimously approved a motion to hire Shorey Harmon as the county’s next emergency management coordinator.

Harmon is a county liaison officer from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, who has worked for Kerr County for the past two years, Kelly said.

“He has been with us step-for-step through this entire flood process, and there could be no one better qualified to step in and help us with our emergency management going forward,” Kelly said.

It is unclear when Harmon will start working as the county’s emergency management coordinator.

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