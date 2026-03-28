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Raccoon tests positive for rabies in New Braunfels; no humans exposed to disease, city officials say

A city spokesperson says the raccoon was found at Panther Canyon

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Raccoon in tree. (David Kenyon, Copyright 2002 State of Michigan)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Animal welfare crews helped trap a rabies-infested raccoon at Panther Canyon in Landa Park, a City of New Braunfels spokesperson said in a news release.

Subsequent testing confirmed the raccoon’s rabies status. At this time, the spokesperson said no humans have been exposed to the animal.

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New Braunfels animal welfare crews worked in conjunction with park rangers at Panther Canyon to capture the animal.

It is unclear when the raccoon was isolated and contained.

Officials said rabies, a potentially deadly disease that affects the nervous system of mammals (like humans), is primarily transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal.

Before reporting an animal, the spokesperson advised residents to keep their distance from them and look for the following signs:

  • Partial paralysis or the inability to walk normally
  • Circling or staggering as if disoriented
  • Acting aggressively for no reason
  • Acting unnaturally tame

If anyone in the city observes an animal exhibiting signs of the disease, residents are asked to call the City of New Braunfels Animal Welfare Office at 830-608-2183.

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