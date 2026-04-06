TxDOT wants feedback to improve Interstate 35 through new corridor study

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) released a public survey Monday seeking feedback on a popular highway.

The study focuses on the Texas portion of Interstate 35, which stretches from the Oklahoma state line to the Mexico border in Laredo.

Recommended Videos

TxDOT calls I-35 “The Main Street of Texas.” The corridor study is an opportunity for drivers to highlight potential issues traveling throughout the roughly 590-mile route, according to a news release.

Drivers in or out of the state are able to participate in the survey.

The survey is a quick multiple-choice questionnaire with a total of 11 optional questions. Surveys cannot be submitted without answering at least one question on the first page.

“The study aims to address current and future mobility challenges, incorporate improvement opportunities for all users and transportation modes, and benefit urban, rural and border areas while advancing economic development and regional growth,” TxDOT said in its release.

Some questions cover personal issues driving on I-35, including safety concerns, traffic delays, road conditions and participants are able to rank their top four improvement priorities.

The survey will be open for public feedback from April 6 through May 6, the release states.

Read also: