Gas station employee stabs teen in ‘self-defense’ after dispute over beer escalates, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A South Side gas station employee stabbed a 17-year-old boy early Thursday morning in a dispute over beer, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened just after 5:35 a.m. at the Circle K on Southwest Military Drive and Commercial Avenue, located on the South Side.

The teen walked into the store alongside another male and attempted to steal a beer, SAPD said.

Police said the employee told the teen that he couldn’t purchase alcohol yet. The boy responded by saying, “I’m going to take it regardless,” SAPD stated.

A fight then broke out between the employee and the teen. Police said the employee pulled out a knife at some point and stabbed the teen in “self-defense.”

The teenager suffered a stab wound to his lower stomach and was treated on-scene. His injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

SAPD said the employee is not expected to face charges. Authorities are in the process of reviewing the store’s surveillance footage of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.