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BCSO: Man fires shots at Alamo Ranch bar after credit card declined, no injuries reported

Deputies tracked Michael Garcia’s vehicle to a nearby garage

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Michael Alexander Garcia (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 24-year-old man is facing aggravated robbery and deadly conduct charges after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said he opened fire on a bar and its crowded patio in Alamo Ranch, following a dispute over an unpaid tab.

Michael Alexander Garcia allegedly fired multiple rounds at the bar Friday after his credit cards were declined, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Witnesses told investigators Garcia fired from his vehicle as he fled the scene. A security guard at the bar returned fire. No injuries were reported.

Deputies tracked Garcia’s vehicle to a garage at a nearby residence. Witnesses positively identified him, and he was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on charges of aggravated robbery and deadly conduct.

The name of the bar and a specific address were not released by BCSO.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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