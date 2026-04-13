BCSO: Man fires shots at Alamo Ranch bar after credit card declined, no injuries reported Deputies tracked Michael Garcia’s vehicle to a nearby garage Michael Alexander Garcia (Bexar County Sheriff's Office) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 24-year-old man is facing aggravated robbery and deadly conduct charges after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said he opened fire on a bar and its crowded patio in Alamo Ranch, following a dispute over an unpaid tab.
Michael Alexander Garcia allegedly fired multiple rounds at the bar Friday after his credit cards were declined, according to the sheriff’s office.
Witnesses told investigators Garcia fired from his vehicle as he fled the scene. A security guard at the bar returned fire. No injuries were reported.
Deputies tracked Garcia’s vehicle to a garage at a nearby residence. Witnesses positively identified him, and he was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on charges of aggravated robbery and deadly conduct.
The name of the bar and a specific address were not released by BCSO.
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Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
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Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
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