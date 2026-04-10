2 charged with capital murder after bodies found in Medina Lake, sheriff’s office says

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – One of two suspects arrested for capital murder of multiple persons on Wednesday night admitted to killing her parents and dumping their bodies in a ravine, according to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

In a Friday news release, the sheriff’s office identified the suspects as Cassandra Lange, 29, and Joby Williams, 32. Lange and Williams are both charged with capital murder in the deaths of Cherry Rehbein, 54, and Stephen Rehbein, 58, the release states.

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MCSO said Lange’s bond was set at $150,000, while Williams’ bond was set at $200,000.

The sheriff’s office is planning a 3 p.m. news conference, which KSAT will livestream in this article.

The arrests stemmed from a welfare check call around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of County Road 265 in Mico after Stephen Rehbein did not report to work. Upon arrival, MCSO said its deputies found evidence that indicated foul play.

Sheriff’s deputies later executed a search warrant at the residence and obtained information that identified multiple vehicles belonging to Stephen Rehbein.

One of the suspects’ vehicles was later located in the Corpus Christi area. With the assistance of the Corpus Christi police, MCSO said that vehicle was stopped to continue the welfare check on Stephen Rehbein.

The vehicle was occupied by Lange and Williams, along with a 6-year-old child and an infant, the sheriff’s office said. The children have since been placed with Child Protective Services (CPS) and are in the process of being reunited with other relatives.

Lange was identified as the biological daughter of Cherry Rehbein, the wife of Stephen Rehbein.

An MCSO deputy and a Texas Ranger traveled to Corpus Christi to interview Lange and Williams. During their interview, authorities said Lange confessed that she and Williams killed her parents and then dumped their bodies in a ravine.

Investigators immediately began searching the Medina Lake area. After several hours, the sheriff’s office said that deputies found two large black garbage bags in a ravine off Farm-to-Market 1283.

“The location was not visible from the roadway and was discovered through careful scene observation by a deputy,” the release states.

Two bodies were recovered and transported to the Medina County Medical Examiner’s Office for further evaluation.

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