Affidavit: Houston man accused of soliciting minor, publishing intimate photos of Bexar County teen

According to jail records, Caden Amir Rucker, 19, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on two charges.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Houston man has been arrested and extradited to Bexar County after investigators said he shared intimate pictures of a 14-year-old girl without her consent.

According to jail records, Caden Amir Rucker, 19, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday for the following two charges:

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Online solicitation of a minor (a third-degree felony)

Publishing intimate visual material (a state jail felony)

Rucker began messaging the girl on Snapchat in September 2025, according to his arrest affidavit. The girl told Rucker that she was 14. Rucker, who was 18 in September 2025, allegedly told her he was 16 or 17.

The victim told investigators that she and Rucker exchanged multiple nude photos of themselves.

She described her relationship with Rucker as “toxic” and “controlling.”

In one instance, according to the affidavit, Rucker threatened to send her intimate photos to the school she attended.

Nearly two months later, authorities said employees at the victim’s school contacted police after they received a picture of her face and multiple “nude images” of her from an email address belonging to Rucker. School officials notified the victim’s mother about the photos, police said.

The girl’s mother later told authorities she began messaging Rucker from the victim’s cellphone. In one message, the woman told Rucker to “stop contacting” her daughter and that law enforcement was “getting involved,” the affidavit states.

In response, Rucker allegedly told the victim’s mother that he “didn’t care,” documents indicate.

Rucker’s allegations may correspond with a federal law that was enacted in 2025.

The law, referred to as the TAKE IT DOWN Act, was signed by President Donald Trump last May. The law is an acronym for “Tools to Address Known Exploitation by Immobilizing Technological Deepfakes on Websites and Networks.”

The law prohibits the non-consensual online publication of intimate images, including deepfakes. It also mandates that certain online platforms remove such images within 48 hours of receiving a valid removal request.

According to jail records, Rucker was arrested in Harris County before he was transferred into Bexar County custody. A Bexar County judge set his bond for both charges at a combined $35,000.

Rucker is expected to make his next court appearance on July 6.

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