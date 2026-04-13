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CLEAR Alert issued for missing 32-year-old woman last seen in West Bexar County, DPS says

Anna Opara was last spotted April 12 at 11811 Potranco Road

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert for a 32-year-old woman last seen in West Bexar County. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR Alert was issued Sunday night for a 32-year-old woman who was last seen in West Bexar County, according the Texas Department of Public Safety’s alert system.

In the alert, the agency said Anna Opara was last spotted around 11:25 a.m., April 12, at 11811 Potranco Road.

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Opara is described as five feet, nine inches tall, with black hair and black eyes.

Authorities said she was wearing a tan jacket, black shirt with a race car, teal pants, and tan crocs.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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