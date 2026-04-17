Fiesta royalty Rey Feo 77 to be crowned at San Fernando

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta royalty will be crowned on Friday by the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation in downtown San Antonio.

KSAT will livestream the event at 5 p.m. in this article. Delays are possible; if there is no livestream available, check back at a later time.

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KSAT 12 anchor and Rey Feo Consejo member Ernie Zuniga will emcee the event held at the San Fernando Cathedral.

Enjoy the sounds of mariachis while learning the history of the Rey Feo tradition during the public crowning of Rey Feo LXXVII.

Find more Fiesta events here.