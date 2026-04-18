San Antonio doctors team up with Fresh Start to deliver life-changing reconstructive surgeries for kids

SAN ANTONIO – Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is bringing its Surgery Weekend to San Antonio, teaming up with University Health and UT Health San Antonio to provide free reconstructive procedures for children who might otherwise not receive care due to cost, insurance gaps or logistics.

Dr. Richard Thomson, assistant professor of plastic and reconstructive surgery at University Health and UT Health San Antonio, said the mission goes beyond what is often labeled “cosmetic” care.

“I love the fact that I can just provide care for the children who actually need the reconstructive surgery,” he said. “One of the great things about Fresh Start is it removes the kind of barriers that can sometimes get in the way of having excellent care, financial, logistic. That’s the case both domestically in the U.S. and also internationally.”

Inside the operating room, Thomson, who specializes in pediatric surgery, said the work is deeply collaborative.

“Everybody in the whole room is focused just on providing the best possible care for that child,” Thomson said.

Fresh Start’s goal is to make life-changing reconstructive care accessible to children and young adults and help them move forward without their condition, or the cost of fixing it, defining them.

An application must be submitted in advance and must be accepted in order to receive services from Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. For more information, click here.