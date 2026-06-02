TEA won’t hire conservator to oversee North East ISD’s cellphone policy, district says

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency (TEA) rescinded its recommendation to appoint a TEA conservator to oversee North East Independent School District’s cellphone policy Tuesday.

“The TEA will not appoint a conservator for our District,” NEISD interim Superintendent Anthony Jarrett said in a letter addressed to district families.

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The TEA initially recommended the conservator appointment in April because the agency believed the cellphone policy did not align with state law and the guidance.

During a special meeting with the NEISD Board of Trustees in April, the district voted to revise its policy to implement a bell-to-bell cellphone ban for the 2026-27 school year, according to the letter from Jarrett.

>>NEISD trustees vote to comply with TEA, waive student cell phone policy after investigation

A conservator would provide support to NEISD staff, recommend improvements and report updates to TEA, according to its website.

The TEA pulled its recommendation back because the agency “considers this (cellphone ban) matter resolved,” Jarrett said.

The interim superintendent said the district will continue communicating with families about expectations and next steps as it begins planning for the new policy’s implementation.

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