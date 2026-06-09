Donors needed as summer slump puts pressure on local blood supply

Register to give blood and help save lives.

SAN ANTONIO – Summer can be a tough season for blood banks around the country. As school lets out, donor appointments often dip while vacations, road trips and outdoor plans pick up.

At the same time, more activity can lead to a larger need for blood.

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South Texas Blood & Tissue, one of the region’s largest blood suppliers, helps keep more than 100 area hospitals and health care providers stocked and ready.

One pint can help save up to three lives. Every blood type is needed.

KSAT Community Phone Bank

KSAT Community will host a blood donor registration drive for South Texas Blood & Tissue on Tuesday, June 30, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Representatives will be on hand to answer questions and help callers register to donate.

South Texas Blood & Tissue officials said blood collected locally stays in the region or can be sent wherever needed in an emergency.

Representatives from South Texas Blood & Tissue will also be available to answer any questions for donors and help with registration.

Interested in doing more? Viewers and callers can also consider becoming a blood drive coordinator and organize a drive at a neighborhood location, community group or workplace.

South Texas Blood & Tissue is looking for donors who meet these requirements:

16 years old who weigh at least 120 pounds with a completed a parental consent form

17 years old who weigh at least 110 pounds

Valid ID

Before you donate, South Texas Blood & Tissue recommends:

Eating iron-rich meals the night before and the morning of your donation

Drinking plenty of water

Getting a good night’s rest

Filling out your questionnaire the day of your donation

South Texas Blood & Tissue offer more helpful tips before donating.

whole blood

platelets

dual red blood cells

‘I can’t give blood because…'

Think tattoos or piercings automatically disqualify you? Think again. In most cases, they don’t.

South Texas Blood & Tissue said there are guidelines and a few exceptions, but many donors with tattoos or piercings can donate right away or after a shorter wait period.

Even if you’ve spent time in Europe, you may still be eligible to donate blood.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.

Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.