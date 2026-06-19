TSA expects busy Juneteenth travel weekend; Here’s what travelers need to know

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re flying this holiday weekend, you’ll want to plan ahead.

The Transportation Security Administration is expecting one of the busiest travel periods of the year, with millions of people expected to pass through airport security checkpoints nationwide.

At the San Antonio International Airport, there was a steady stream of travelers as people arrived and departed ahead of the Juneteenth holiday and Father’s Day weekend.

TSA is encouraging travelers to arrive early, recommending passengers get to the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight. Officials also advise travelers to have their identification ready before reaching the security checkpoint and to double-check carry-on bags for prohibited items that could cause delays.

Some travelers say the holiday weekend offers multiple reasons for people to hit the road — or take to the skies.

Kathy Kepler, who traveled to San Antonio to visit her 95-year-old father, said the city’s Juneteenth celebrations may be drawing visitors.

“I think a lot of people are celebrating that it’s such a wonderful city in San Antonio to celebrate that,” Kepler said. “I’m also coming for Father’s Day. My dad is 95, he is a retired colonel. I’m here to visit him. My sister came in from Houston. I got my fur baby with me; I love to travel.”

Others say the holiday itself may be less important than simply having time away from work.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s the weekend, per se,” said Eric Mummerlyn, who was flying to London. “I think that it’s people have time off. Anytime you can get away, reset, reflect, visit family, enjoy some time and charge up, you got to take advantage of it.”

The bottom line for travelers: Give yourself extra time, know what’s in your bag and have your ID ready before heading to the airport.

Read also: