2 new screwworm cases detected in Edwards County over last 24 hours, USDA says

EDWARDS COUNTY, Texas – Three new cases of New World Screwworm were detected within 24 hours, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Sunday, bringing the total detections domestically up to 15.

Two of the new cases were detected in Edwards County calves, the USDA said in a post on its Screwworm Rapid Response page, which were found in animals already inside the currently affected area.

🚨NWS UPDATE: In the last 24 hours, 1 lamb in Crockett County, TX and 2 calves in Edwards County, TX have tested positive for New World Screwworm, bringing the total number of domestic confirmed detections to 15.@USDA has already taken action and will be starting sterile fly… — New World Screwworm Rapid Response (@Screwworm_RR) June 21, 2026

The USDA said the new Edwards County cases were anticipated, even with sterile fly dispersals underway, because it does not kill existing larvae but instead prevents future generations.

“Because a fly’s life cycle is an average of 21 days, it takes multiple reproductive cycles for populations to die off following sterile fly releases,” the USDA said. “As such, we may continue to see cases occur in already affected zones — a sign that our surveillance is working."

Another case was detected in a lamb Saturday in Crockett County, Texas, which is west of the previously affected areas. The USDA said it plans to start sterile fly dispersal flights over Crockett County to combat cases in the newly infested zone.

The Texas Animal Health Commission has a map of infested and adjacent surveillence zones on its website.

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