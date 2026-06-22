Project Cool 2026 Surpasses Goal, Collecting 490 Fans for San Antonio Seniors

Fans collected through Project Cool 2026 will benefit seniors served by Good Samaritan Community Services and Meals on Wheels, helping provide relief during periods of extreme summer temperatures.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

What started as a community effort to help local seniors stay cool during the summer months turned into a record-breaking year for Project Cool.

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Project Cool 2026 collected an impressive 490 box fans, exceeding its goal of 350 fans and ensuring hundreds of seniors across San Antonio will have relief from the intense South Texas heat.

The annual initiative is led by Southside business owner and real estate professional Ben Godina and his wife and partner, Amanda Casanova of G Partners & Realty. Working alongside community partners, volunteers, local businesses, and donors, the project has become a growing tradition focused on helping some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

The fan drive began with a simple idea in 2016 when Godina’s father challenged family and friends to collect 50 box fans for seniors in need. Following the unexpected passing of his father in 2018 and his mother’s battle with dementia in 2019, the project was temporarily placed on hold. In 2020, the initiative returned with renewed purpose and has continued to grow each year.

This year’s drive demonstrated the power of community support. Volunteers spent the day loading, transporting, and organizing fans, while local businesses, residents, and supporters continued to contribute throughout the campaign. The final total of 490 fans far surpassed the original goal and will allow multiple organizations to assist seniors during the hottest months of the year.

Project Cool 2026 Surpasses Goal, Collecting 490 Fans for San Antonio Seniors (Live From the Southside)

Godina and Casanova credited the success of the drive to the many individuals, businesses, and organizations that stepped forward to support the cause. Among the supporters were 211 Print, Renew Renovate Services LLC, New American Funding, Alamo Ranch Boxing Club, MissQuito of Helotes, Rangel Roofing & Restoration LLC, Armadillo Home Warranty, The Law Office of E.R. Báez, Gary’s Pool and Patio, Legacy Mutual Mortgage, Live From The Southside, NewFed Mortgage, Red Door Funding, Serenity BeautySpa, and Cactus Roofing.

Special recognition was also given to Cindy Martin, Veronica Munoz, and Cactus Roofing for their generous contribution to the drive, as well as Jerry DeLeon Jr. and the many volunteers who dedicated their time and effort to collecting, transporting, and distributing the fans.

Project Cool 2026 Surpasses Goal, Collecting 490 Fans for San Antonio Seniors (Live From the Southside)

Project Cool has grown from a small family-led effort into a community-wide movement that continues to make a meaningful impact across San Antonio. With nearly 500 fans collected this year, organizers say the success reflects what can happen when neighbors, businesses, and community leaders come together to serve others.

As temperatures continue to rise across South Texas, the impact of Project Cool will be felt in homes throughout the city, providing comfort and relief to seniors who need it most.

For Ben Godina, Amanda Casanova, and the many supporters behind the initiative, the mission remains simple: helping others and strengthening the community one fan at a time.