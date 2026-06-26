Gun club settles lawsuit with developer neighbor for $800K and end of outdoor shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A developer and a gun club on the Northwest Side have called a legal ceasefire that also permanently ends outdoor gunfire at the club, which has owned its land for over 70 years.

SA Given to Fly, a limited partnership with ties to Mosaic Land Development, owns roughly 40 acres of mostly undeveloped land next to the San Antonio Target, Hunting, and Fishing Club. The developer sued the club and its board members in late 2024, alleging it “operates more like a drinking fraternity” and that projectiles from the club “regularly trespass” onto its land.

Blake Yantis, a partner with SA Given to Fly and co-owner of Mosaic, said the two sides agreed to settle the lawsuit for an $800,000 payment from the club and a permanent deed restriction that bans the club or any future owners of 6722 West Hausman Road from firing guns outdoors.

SA Given to Fly sued its neighbor, the San Antonio Target, Hunting and Fishing Club in late 2024 (KSAT)

The deed restriction allows for archery if the facility is “built, maintained, and operated in accordance with a nationally recognized safety standard” and all archery shooting takes place far enough away, and pointed away, from SA Given to Fly’s property.

Firearm use could be allowed as well, if a “proper indoor shooting range” is built.

Yantis said he did not believe the club had any such facilities and was unaware of its future plans. SATHFC President Bobby Vasquez declined to comment for this story.

“Credit to them for doing the right thing at the end of the day, and hopefully this allows them to kind of keep their property and maintain whatever social aspects of their club that they had prior, going forward,” Yantis said.

Justin T. Woods, an attorney for the club and board members, said they’ve denied the developer’s allegations through the course of the lawsuit and denied any bullets from the club had ever hit anyone’s home.

He described the choice to settle the lawsuit as a business decision.

Yantis said Mosaic had plans to develop the land to sell to a builder, eventually putting hundreds of single-family units next to the gun range. However, he said the original builder dropped the contract because of concerns about the club.

With the lawsuit now over, he believes site work could begin late this year.

Bexar County property records show SATHFC acquired its roughly 21 acres in 1955, while Yantis said his partnership acquired its land in 2022.

Yantis said they knew going in the club was there.

“We had no problem with them being there, doing what they did, but we had a real problem with them shooting bullets into our property. Once we learned that, we had to fix it,” he said.

A nearby private school and daycare, Acton Academy North San Antonio, had also asked to join the lawsuit in early 2025, but court records show it quickly dropped out.

Previous coverage of this story on KSAT: