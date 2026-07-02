Bicyclist airlifted to San Antonio after being struck by truck in Uvalde, police spokesperson says

UVALDE, Texas – A bicyclist was airlifted to a San Antonio-area hospital after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning in Uvalde, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Knox and Sabinal streets near Honey Bowl Stadium, according to a Uvalde police spokesperson.

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Upon arrival, officers found an injured person who rode an electric bicycle and a truck who had allegedly struck them.

The bicyclist would assessed for their injuries before being airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio, the spokesperson said. The bicyclist was conscious, but their condition is unclear at this time.

It is also unclear if the driver of the truck will face any charges.

This is a developing story.

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