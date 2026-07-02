‘Thank you, San Antonio’: SAPD Chief William McManus now focused on Pearl security role

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is hanging up his badge, but residents may not have heard the last of him.

McManus attended his final cadet graduation ceremony Thursday morning at South San Antonio High School — one of his last public appearances before leaving the department.

He described graduations as one of his favorite events and said he has no regrets about his decades-long career in San Antonio.

“Thank you, San Antonio,” McManus said.

McManus will leave the department ahead of his originally scheduled retirement, which was set for the end of September.

The police chief is departing early to take a position with Silver Ventures as the head of security at Pearl, the popular mixed-use development near downtown.

A political future?

McManus hinted that his name could surface in future political conversations, though he stopped short of confirming any plans.

“Could be, could be. You never know,” McManus said when asked whether his name might appear on a future ballot.

When pressed further, McManus said he wasn’t ready to share specifics.

“There’s been a lot of conversation about that, but that’s … my focus right now is on Silver Ventures and the Pearl,” McManus said.

His last day with the San Antonio Police Department is July 10. The search for his replacement is already underway.

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