Kerrville community gathers to remember July 4 floods with new memorial wall

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Hill Country is marking a painful anniversary this weekend as the community remembers the more than 130 people killed in the devastating floods that struck in the early morning hours of July 4, 2025.

A series of events are planned across Kerrville and Kerr County to honor the victims, support families still grieving and recognize the first responders, volunteers and organizations that carried the community through disaster.

The weekend also coincides with celebrations for the nation’s 250th birthday.

One of the first ceremonies took place at 10 a.m. Friday at the Kerrville Cross, which is located near Interstate 10 and State Highway 16. The Coming King Foundation and the United Rescue Alliance dedicated the Hill Country Flood Memorial Wall.

The Hill Country is marking a painful anniversary this weekend as the community remembers the more than 130 people killed in the devastating floods that struck in the early morning hours of July 4, 2025. (KSAT)

The ceremony included music and a time of reflection for the families impacted by the floods. Organizers also honored those who responded in the days and weeks after the disaster.

Shortly after the flood, crosses bearing the names of those killed were placed on the property. Since last July, the site has become a place for prayer, remembrance and quiet reflection.

The newly dedicated wall also includes plaques. Organizers said future plans call for additional memorial features when more funds are raised. Those plans include a cross called “River of Angels,” featuring 119 angels, and a sculpture of Jesus holding the hands of two children walking along the Guadalupe River.

Max Greiner, founder of The Coming King Foundation, said the memorial is meant to offer comfort to people who are still hurting one year later.

Anyone interested in dedicating to the memorial’s future can click here.

More recent Hill Country floods coverage on KSAT: