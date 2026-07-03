San Antonio woman sentenced to 40 years in federal prison after taking immigrant hostage, DOJ says

DEL RIO, Texas – A San Antonio woman was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison Thursday after taking an immigrant hostage in exchange for a $6,000 ransom, according to a Department of Justice.

Jailene Reyes, 28, pleaded guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit hostage taking back in January, the department said. Reyes was sentenced inside a federal courtroom in Del Rio.

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According to DOJ officials, Reyes called the victim’s fiancé on Aug. 4, 2024, and told him that if he did not pay a $6,000 ransom, his fiancé “would be sold to other people.”

The phone call was traced from the man’s phone back to Reyes by the San Marcos Police Department.

Reyes and the man later arranged a meetup. After the meeting, the DOJ said Texas Department of Public Safety troopers conducted a traffic stop on Reyes, arrested her and rescued the hostage. A stolen handgun was also found inside Reyes’ vehicle, the DOJ said.

Reyes told investigators that the hostage was transported to her from Eagle Pass.

On May 28, 2025, the DOJ filed five charges against Reyes, including the conspiracy to commit hostage taking count she pleaded guilty to earlier this year. Reyes was arrested nine days later.

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