Dramatic video shows Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy rescuing infant from hot vehicle

Deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office broke into a vehicle on the West Side last month to rescue a 4-month-old infant from a “dangerously” hot vehicle, the department said.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy broke into a vehicle on the West Side last month to rescue a 4-month-old infant from a “dangerously” hot vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Bodycam footage shared with KSAT showed the deputy using a baton to shatter the window of a parked car on June 19 located in the 12100 block of U.S. Highway 90 West to rescue an infant inside.

A juvenile was arrested in connection with the case, the sheriff’s office said.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said temperatures inside parked vehicles can be life-threatening.

Leaving children and pets inside unattended vehicles can carry serious consequences, including arrests, jail time and fines, the sheriff said.

BCSO: Dog left inside vehicle in northeast Bexar County

In a separate incident one day earlier, BCSO responded to a report of a dog left inside a vehicle at approximately 9:19 p.m., in the 4000 block of North Foster Road.

When deputies arrived, the owner was on scene, but the dog had already died.

The owner told deputies she went inside a store for approximately an hour while her dog was left inside the vehicle with the windows closed.

The owner, Damaris Rebeca Herrera Aguilar, 35, was arrested on a charge of animal cruelty, the sheriff’s office said.

Damaris Herrera Aguilar, 35, was the owner of the dog (Central Records)

BCSO urges anyone who sees a child or animal left alone inside a vehicle to immediately call 911.

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