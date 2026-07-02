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Local News

Authorities seek leads in far West Side shooting that 'destroyed' victim's eyes

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Generic SAPD police car (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking leads in connection with a far West Side shooting that “destroyed” a 32-year-old man’s eyes.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on June 6, at the intersection of Culebra Road and Roft Road.

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The man stopped at the intersection’s red light while traveling westbound on Culebra Road.

The alleged shooter timed the stoplight to line up with the victim’s vehicle, a news release said.

Just before the light turned green, the release said the shooter fired a round into the man’s vehicle.

The bullet struck the victim’s head and “destroyed” both of his eyes, authorities said.

According to the release, the shooter was in a gray-colored Ford Escape.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime. (Copyright 2026 by Crime Stoppers - All rights reserved.)

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.