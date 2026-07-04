July Fourth in Kerr County honors flood victims, Independence Day
Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to travel to Kerrville and deliver remarks at a remembrance ceremony
KERR COUNTY, Texas – Victims of 2025’s Hill Country Flood will be remembered throughout the Fourth of July holiday in Kerr County.
At 8 a.m., the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department will hold a memorial ceremony near the installed memorial cross.
A separate memorial service is scheduled be held at 10 a.m. also at a newly installed memorial cross at Flat Rock Park.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to travel to Kerrville and deliver remarks at a remembrance ceremony.
The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater Auditorium. Abbott will be joined by Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr. and other local officials and community members.
Independence Day events
Several other events are planned across Kerr County on the Fourth of July.
Kerrville’s Fourth on the River kicks off the holiday with a cornhole tournament at 10 a.m. Fireworks are expected to go off at 9:45 p.m.
“A Tribute Written in the Light,” drone show will be held at 9 p.m. at Louise Hays Park in Kerrville, honoring first responders and celebrating America’s 250th birthday.
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Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.