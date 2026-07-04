July Fourth in Kerr County honors flood victims, Independence Day

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The wind blows a banner on a cross at a make-shift memorial along the Guadalupe River as the Texas Senate and House Select Committees on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding hold a public hearing in Kerrville, Texas, Thursday, July 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Victims of 2025’s Hill Country Flood will be remembered throughout the Fourth of July holiday in Kerr County.

At 8 a.m., the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department will hold a memorial ceremony near the installed memorial cross.

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A separate memorial service is scheduled be held at 10 a.m. also at a newly installed memorial cross at Flat Rock Park.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to travel to Kerrville and deliver remarks at a remembrance ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater Auditorium. Abbott will be joined by Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr. and other local officials and community members.

Independence Day events

Several other events are planned across Kerr County on the Fourth of July.

Kerrville’s Fourth on the River kicks off the holiday with a cornhole tournament at 10 a.m. Fireworks are expected to go off at 9:45 p.m.

“A Tribute Written in the Light,” drone show will be held at 9 p.m. at Louise Hays Park in Kerrville, honoring first responders and celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

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