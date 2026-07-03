Fireworks Field Guide: How to keep your family, pets safe this Fourth of July

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – As people prepare for the United States’ semiquincentennial anniversary, local officials urge to take safety precautions to protect themselves, their families and their pets.

While fireworks are illegal within most city limits, including the City of San Antonio, there are very few restrictions on the use of fireworks in unincorporated Bexar County.

No matter where you are, fireworks may not be lit within 600 feet of a church, hospital or school. Fireworks may also not be launched from within 100 feet of a gas station or fireworks stand.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office encourages residents to always read and follow label instructions, as well as have a bucket of water or hose nearby to douse the fireworks after use before putting them in the trash.

“A lot of times people will want to pick those up, be good neighbors, pick them up, put them in the trash can,” Chief Investigator David Brewer said. “Well, you can almost guarantee about an hour or two hours after, we’ve got a house fire.”

If the firework does not work, the fire marshal’s office said you should not relight it. Attempting to relight a “dud” firework can injure someone’s face or hand.

Officials recommend lighting one firework at a time, never in someone’s hand, and that they only be handled by adults. Fireworks should never be pointed at another person or animal.

If you are unsure or feel unsafe, there are several events to view fireworks in San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country being held by professionals.

Pets don’t want to party

When planning your Independence Day celebrations, they should not include pets.

San Antonio Animal Care Services said pets do not like loud noises, and encourages pet owners to leave them in a safe, quiet area.

“They’d rather just hang out someplace quiet, someplace safe, maybe with a new toy or treat, someplace where they could get away from all of the chaos,” ACS spokesperson Lisa Norwood said, “and you can enjoy your party without worrying about them.”

Do not leave your pet unattended outside, even if the yard is fenced in. ACS said pets can overreact when they are scared and may cause them to act out or become entangled.

The car is also unsafe for pets, ACS said, where temperatures can soar above 120 degrees in minutes.

For those looking to adopt a pet, ACS is offering $0 adoptions Friday and Sunday. The shelter will be closed Saturday.

Read also: