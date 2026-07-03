Fireworks stands see strong sales as families prepare to celebrate America’s 250th birthday

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Fireworks stands saw strong sales ahead of the Fourth of July weekend as families prepared to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

At the TNT Fireworks stand off Foster Road, owners said more people have been stopping by to buy fireworks this season.

“I think especially here people and their patriotism, they are just so loyal to America,” Anna Currier, who runs the TNT Fireworks stand, said. “They want that celebration and nostalgia feeling.”

Currier said sales have been positive, helped by the fact that the area is not under a burn ban and families are looking for a big way to celebrate the holiday.

For shoppers who are not sure what to buy, 10-year-old Kristiana Currier has some recommendations.

“If you are buying something loud, I would recommend you get American Scream,” Kristiana said. “But if you want a show I would start with the Perfect Show. And if you want something bigger, I would go to Big Deluxe.”

Kristiana said her personal favorites are the colorful fireworks.

“I love lots of color,” Kristiana said. “For the Fourth of July, I would like to see red, white and blue.”

She said that is what fireworks are all about.

“That’s the whole point of the fireworks, to be fun for the kids,” Kristiana said.

Anna Currier said fireworks are a way for families to come together and celebrate.

“You know when you see fireworks you are celebrating something and it’s a joyous experience,” Currier said. “It’s just like the moment stops, the kids are quiet, it’s just happy.”

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